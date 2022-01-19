Orca Tech signs SentinelOne distie deal

Sydney-based security distributor Orca Tech has signed a deal with security platform provider SentinelOne to distribute the company’s products in Australia.

Orca Tech will distribute and promote the US-based company’s autonomous cybersecurity and data management portfolio to existing and new partners in the enterprise and mid-market customer segments.

The two said in a statement that the deal would develop and enable SentinelOne’s enterprise partner business and expand its footprint across the region.

This is the third distribution deal for SentinelOne in Australia, which sees Orca Tech replace Netpolean. The vendor also has an agreement with Exclusive Networks.

As part of the deal, Orca Tech will provide training and enablement.

SentinelOne selected Orca Tech due to dedicated expertise in the cyber security sector, a complementary portfolio of technology alliances, enterprise experience, and a strong commitment to partner enablement and training, ensuring resellers and MSSP’s are equipped with sales and technical skills to succeed.

In April 2021, SentinelOne named Joe McPhillips as its channel chief for Asia-Pacific and Japan.



“We are excited to partner with Orca Tech to deliver SentinelOne’s solutions to the Australian market,” he said of the new partnership.

“Our autonomous approach to prevent, detect and respond to today’s security risks and threats including ransomware, with minimal impact to our customer's operations has positioned SentinelOne as a market-leading security solution.

“Australia is a very important region for SentinelOne, expanding and scaling our partner landscape is a top priority. The partnership with Orca Tech, a security dedicated distributor, is a significant milestone. It will provide Australian partners and customers the opportunity to experience our industry-leading endpoint security that leverages our patented behavioural AI.”

Orca Tech boss Craig Ashwood said SentinelOne was “a natural fit” for the distributor.

“It enhances our cybersecurity ecosystem by adding complementary technology solutions that are in high demand across our partner community. We aim to work closely with our partners to enable and train them across the SentinelOne portfolio as well as assist in building integrated solutions that leverage SentinelOne and complimentary vendors from within our portfolio, including XDR Alliance vendors,” he said.

Orca Tech is excited to be working with SentinelOne who are highly regarded by a number of our key partners.”