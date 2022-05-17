Origin Energy enlists Accenture, Google Cloud for solar monitoring tech

Origin Energy has enlisted support from Accenture and Google Cloud to launch an online solar tool to provide data to customers on the potential of installing solar panels.

The online tool uses 3D data, visual AI and advanced analytics to provide customers recommendations of how solar will perform and the potential savings.

“This market-leading technology will save customers time by providing them with a quick assessment of how solar will support their household’s energy requirements, including how much it will cost to install and how much they can potentially save,” Origin’s General Manager of Retail Sales and Marketing, Duncan Permezel said in a statement.

“The tailored and detailed nature of the solution makes it easy for customers to understand the potential benefits of solar energy for their home and make an informed decision about what’s best for them.”

The tool has been made available to residents in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra metropolitan areas. Origin said the platform uses machine learning to calculate the most suitable solar product for any household.

The calculations are based on details including roof pitch, area and shading from obstructions, coupled with insights on specific household energy consumption.

Accenture designed and deployed the app working with Google Cloud.

The platform can provide customers with solar power generation forecasts, system and installation costs, potential energy and bill savings, and details on the investment break-even point, providing a complete assessment of the merits of a potential investment in solar panels, according to the company.

“Previously, prospective solar customers would need to speak with a sales agent and schedule a site inspection to gain this level of personalisation and detail in their quote, a process which can sometimes take weeks,” Permezel said.

“For customers who would prefer to chat to a solar expert or have someone visit their home to inspect their roof, that level of service is still something we provide. This DIY online solar platform is another way that we are trying to make it easier for more customers to access cleaner, smarter and more affordable energy solutions.”

Ben Tulloch, head of Accenture’s Google Cloud business in ANZ said, “This innovative solution was built by Accenture data scientists with expertise in solar and industrial engineering, and showcases the potential of cloud as a launchpad for powering advanced analytics and visual AI. Our goal is to help Origin grow through hyper-personalised solar offerings for more than two million households.”

Google Cloud's ANZ boss Alister Dias said, “Solving for climate change is a top priority for Google Cloud, and this innovative new solution by Origin, made possible by our collaboration with Accenture, is a great example of how we can equip households across Australia with the platform to make a difference."