OrionVM, Blaize launch AI-as-a-service through virtualised graph streaming processors

Artificial intelligence hardware vendor Blaize has tapped Australian cloud provider OrionVM to offer its graph streaming processor (GSP) as a subscription offering for customers.

Dubbed as an AI-as-a-service (AIaaS) offering, OrionVM provides the cloud infrastructure to virtualise Blaize’s GSP chips for customers running edge AI, sensor fusion and other relevant applications.

GSPs are hardware AI accelerators that perform machine learning and AI processing tasks, which works similar to graphics processing units (GPUs) but for AI.

The companies say the offering is the first of its kind in the industry, and would enable customers to launch AI solutions more quickly and efficiently.

“Before the availability of next-gen cloud solutions like ours, AI was cost-prohibitive owing to steep infrastructure spend and a shortage of qualified programmers,” OrionVM chief operating officer and vice president of partnerships Daniel Pfeiffer said.

“Now, companies do not need to build their clouds, or rely on inflexible and expensive public clouds to build, test, and utilise their artificial intelligence systems. They can now take advantage of data insights through AIaaS without expensive up-front investments. This allows them to harness the power of machine learning at significantly lower costs.

“We are excited to see offerings like Blaize’s AIaaS provide cloud advantages such as enterprise security and the ability to instantly deploy and scale.”

Some of the customers the offering is targeted include security and video surveillance, smart retail, smart city and transportation services, and life sciences and healthcare.

Blaize co-founder and chief executive Dinakar Munagala said, “We built our AI solutions with a deep understanding of where AI technology began and where it can go. Our innovative approach has helped companies across various industries because we address their need for products purpose-built for the requirements of edge AI.”

“Our solutions allow customers flexibility by programming AI solutions to fit their specific requirements. Our advanced code-free AI software also uniquely implements "edge-aware" transfer learning and optimisations for higher accuracy post-model compression. The possibilities are almost limitless."

Earlier this week, OrionVM revealed it was tapped by enterprise content management (ECM) vendor ELO Digital Office for a strategic partnership, providing ELO’s systems with secure and Australian-based cloud environments for customers.

Last month, OrionVM partnered with data centre company DXN Limited to develop a full rack-to-cloud solution aiming to provide DXN customers a streamlined route to hybrid cloud through customisable cloud services.