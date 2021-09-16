Orro acquires Melbourne MSSP eSecure

IT services company Orro has acquired Melbourne-based managed security services provider eSecure for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition bolsters Orro’s cybersecurity services offerings, including information security and risk management services for financial services customers and enterprises.

Orro also brings in 35 new IT security experts through the deal, as well as a security operations centre (SOC) based in Sydney and a customer follow-the-sun support service office in the United Kingdom.

"Orro's investment will help us further expand our security business, with managed detection and response (CSOC services), assurance testing, security incident response and threat and vulnerability management services sitting alongside our existing network, governance and managed security services,” Orro chief executive Rodd Cunico said.

“We look forward to providing a wide range of secure network and cloud solutions, as well as a new cybersecurity presence in Australia.

“The addition of world class cyber capability was an important piece in fully aligning Orro with our strategic goal to become Australia’s most respected platform-enabled secure network and digital infrastructure provider."

Founded in 1999, eSecure has offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and London and also boasts CREST and 27001 certifications.

Speaking on the deal, eSecure founder Colin Boyce said, “We are excited by the opportunities that Orro presents for both our people and customers. Being part of Orro will enable us to extend our cybersecurity service offerings to both our existing customers and the Orro extended customer base.”

“With the backing and support of Orro, we look forward to further extending our service offering and competing for larger multi-year services contracts.

“The cultural alignment of eSecure’s core values with Orro’s was also a key factor in the decision to join the Orro family and we look forward to working alongside the talented professionals in the Orro team.”