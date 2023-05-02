Orro announces new acquisitions

Secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro said it has bought two companies, Coloured Lines and Qtec Systems, in order to expand its voice and collaboration offering with telephony and unified communications (UC) systems.

The two are Coloured Lines and subsidaries Qtec Systems and Noojee Contact Solutions.

Head quartered in Melbourne suburb Richmond, Coloured Lines is a full carrier service and telephony provider.

It was established in 2011, and has partnered with Orro in the past on projects across financial services, retail, manufacturing and health care.

Coloured Lines "will be fully absorbed into the organisation, retaining all current employees, including its chief executive James Turner, who will lead this part of the business," Orro said.

Qtec Systems meanwhile offers UC integration, IP telephony, contact centre, meeting room and Microsoft Teams skills, with a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

Orro said Qtec has picked up several Microsoft Gold Competencies and was one of the first in Australia to achieve Advanced Speclalisations in Teams Calling and Meetings.

Noojee Contact Solutions offers call centre software for small to medium businesses, with in and outbound and hosted PBX phone solutions.

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed by Orro.

In May 2022, Orro Group bought CRN Fast50 company and security provider Riot Solutions.

This year, Orro announced new contracts including providing Flight Centre with retail shop connectivity, and digital infrastructure for Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne.