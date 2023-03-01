Orro builds digital infrastructure for new Melbourne hospital

By on
Sydney-based secure network provider and 2022 CRN Impact winner Orro has completed its digital infrastructure build for the new Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne’s West.

The hospital will open in early 2023 and will be managed by Unitas Healthcare.

Orro designed and rolled out the hospital’s digital landscape in six months, including Orro Cloud, endpoint devices, and network and telephony infrastructure.

The network provider will host and manage the hospital's digital infrastructure in a private cloud, with applications to cover patient intake and requirements, as well as surgery monitoring and reporting.

Orro has integrated Follow-Me Desktop which enables the 250-300 hospital staff to log in and work from any computer around the facility.

A security operations centre run by Orro has been set up for the hospital, which includes 24x7 monitoring, analysis and response services to ensure a secure environment.

“Orro is pleased to be supporting Sunshine Private Hospital on the development of a new state of the art facility, building an entire network and digital ecosystem from the ground up," the network provider's director of cloud services Jonathan Plaskow said, 

“With no legacy issues or constraints that come with existing systems, we were able to provide an end-to-end solution across the full range of Orro capabilities network, cloud and security.”

“At Unitas Healthcare, we believe implementing innovative digital healthcare solutions lead to superior patient outcomes, which is our priority," Sunshine Private Hospital director of Unitas Healthcare Andrew Kloster said.

“Orro delivered a seamless, secure, cloud first environment to allow us to build a fully integrated, industry leading digital health system," Kloster said.

"By adopting advanced digital healthcare, the new Sunshine Private Hospital is now a state-of-the-art facility, delivering clear advantages to our doctors, our patients, and our staff," he added.

From the opening of the hospital, Orro will act as part of the hospital’s IT team, providing on premise services for full end-user support with a team on site and 24/7 remote helpdesk support. 

The infrastructure will be managed out of Orro’s Network Operations Centre and will also utilise the company’s worldwide monitoring and support centres, with the company's management platform One Touch Control.

This will allow for tracking of real-time status of network performance and alerts on hardware health and network performance for utilisation, latency, packet loss and jitter across all network legs.

At the 2022 CRN Impact Awards, Orro won the Business Transformation Award for its internet upgrade for Catholic Education Western Australia.

In November 2022, Orro upgraded the network of Brisbane Catholic Education, connecting its schools across Queensland.

Orro partnered with non-profit Stars Foundation to deliver an IT mentorship program to young women from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, in October last year.

In May the same year, Orro acquired Brisbane managed security services provider and CRN Fast50 alumnus Riot Solutions to bolster its cybersecurity and digital network business.

The previous year in late 2021, Orro acquired Melbourne-based managed security services provider eSecure to improve Orro’s cybersecurity services offerings.

