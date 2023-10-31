Orro Group acquires Melbourne's NW Computing

Secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro Group has announced the acquisition of Melbourne-based cloud specialist NW Computing.

Founded by Nathan Wright in 2006, NW Computing is a managed services provider with more than 50 employees that provides public and private cloud services to customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Wright will step into the role of cheif technology officer at Orro to take on "a key strategic role within the business."

The company said the acquisition will complement Orro's portfolio to enhance its public and private cloud services.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with NW Computing," Orro's chief executive Rodd Cunico said.

"Under Nathan’s leadership, the business has become an established force in cloud services, and we look forward to his contribution to the Orro business."

"The acquisition strengthens our versatile offering across cloud, cyber security, networking and unified communications, leveraging Nathan’s experience and his team’s expertise to position Orro as a leader in both public and private cloud solutions."

The acquisition comes after Orro received a $150 million funding investment from Macquarie Capital earlier this year.

The company said that all NW Computing staff will be retained, joining the Orro team across Australia to deliver cloud expertise and experience to its customers.

“After knowing and working with much of the Orro team over the years, we are thrilled to be joining this powerhouse team," Wright said.

"Understanding the synergies of NW Computing and Orro, I am confident that our customers will only benefit from this acquisition as we explore the impact of our new partnership.”