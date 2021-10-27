Orro Group bolsters leadership team with new cloud, networking and security leads

Sydney-based networking and infrastructure specialist Orro Group has bolstered its leadership team with new leads for its cloud, networking and cybersecurity pillars.

Jonathan Plaskow, formerly the chief operations officer of managed services provider TAS, has been named director of cloud services, leading Orro’s cloud services, machine learning and artificial intelligence business.

Matthew Counsell, who joins from Unisys, was hired as director of network services, where he is tasked to lead the development and delivery of networking solutions.

Manuel Salazar, who joined Orro via its acquisition of managed security services company eSecure last month, has taken the role of director of cybersecurity. He will lead managed detection and response (CSOC services), assurance testing, security incident response and threat and vulnerability management services.

“[The hires] are an investment to continue driving Orro Group’s strategy and deliver things to our customers, so it’s really exciting times as we go on this journey,” Orro chief executive Rodd Cunico told CRN.

“We’ve been really excited by the calibre of the people we've found. Obviously it’s a tight labour market and it’s been great to see these highly capable executives are really excited to come and join me and the Orro team to go on the journey with us.”

Commenting on his appointment, Plaskow said, “At the heart, Orro provides customers a true digital offering across cloud, networking and cybersecurity.”

“I am looking forward to working with our customers as they embark on their journey to the cloud, with a focus on automation, not only from an IT perspective, but across different areas of their organisation, such as HR and finance.”

Plaskow was COO at TAS from 2013 to August 2021 before joining Orro in September. Prior to that, he also worked at software vendor Axe Group, Siemens, Acision and Logica.

Counsell said, “I am thrilled to be joining Orro, an innovative Australian company on a significant growth trajectory. Orro has found a sweet spot in the market, providing leading networking solutions to mid to large enterprises, with a focus on local execution.”

Counsell was APAC head of service delivery at Unisys from 2018 to August 2021, leading its service and customer delivery, as well as network engineering. Before that, he worked at Alcatel-Lucent Australia from 1996 to 2018, holding a number of technical and management roles.

Salazar said on his appointment, “The security paradigm has changed as organisations prepare for a post-pandemic world where people are able to work from anywhere. Not only has Orro brought together complimentary businesses from a service offering perspective, but also culturally – and I am excited to collaborate with the team on a market-leading offering that will better serve our customers.”

Salazar had been with eSecure since 1999, working in a number of cybersecurity roles before being named general manager of operations in 2020.

Orro, founded in July 2021, comprises five technology companies: networking specialist Comscentre, IT services company CustomTec, managed IT services business Correct Solutions, open-source specialist Mach Technology Group and security company eSecure.