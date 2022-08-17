Orro Group names recipients of university scholarship program

Managed services provider Orro Group has revealed it has chosen five recipients of its first university scholarship program aimed for students from under-represented groups and experiencing educational barriers.

The company partnered with non-profit The Generations Foundation to help students enrol in IT degrees at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and Western Sydney University (WSU), providing financial support and a place in Orro’s internship program. The recipients also have the option to join the company’s graduate program after graduating.

Three students will be studying at UTS — Zubair Hossain, Mila Fisher and Charmaine Le — while Matthew Beerens and Alexandra Purvis will attend WSU. Orro is also in the process of filling in two more places over the coming months.

In its announcement, Orro said it recognises that work must be done to create a diverse and inclusive workplace in the traditionally male-dominated IT sector, and aims to increase the representation of women and people from underrepresented backgrounds.

“We have a unique opportunity at Orro to lead the IT and technology sector forward in terms of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs,” Orro Group chief people officer Rachel Sands said.

“It is my hope that programs such as our university scholarships will inspire those wanting a career in tech and assure them that the IT and technology industry is changing for the better. By providing opportunities and supporting minority groups through our scholarship program, we hope to show the industry the positive impacts of a diverse workforce - and attract a new generation of talent who can do great things for our customers.”

Commenting on the program, Western Sydney University pro vice chancellor Alphia Possamai-Inesedy said, “Western Sydney University is delighted to partner with Orro on its inaugural scholarship program which is supporting a diverse and talented group of students, including many from the western Sydney region.”

“Connecting students from a range of backgrounds with opportunity, the scholarship program will provide financial support in addition to valuable hands-on learning opportunities with one of Australia’s leading secure network providers.”

UTS Faculty of Engineering and IT business relationship manager Lydia Dowling said, “UTS’s fundamental commitment to social justice, equity and respect for diversity ties closely with the proud tradition of helping all students, no matter what their background is, to reach their full potential.”

“We are honoured to have a community of supporters like Orro and The Generations Foundation providing our students with the support and opportunities to follow their dreams.”

Orro joins a number of other Aussie channel partners to launch scholarship programs, including Baidam Solutions, Yirigaa and CyberCX, along with vendors IBM and defence contractor Northrop Grumman.

Orro Group is nominated as a finalist in the upcoming 2022 CRN Impact Awards later this month, in recognition of its network upgrade work with Catholic Education Western Australia.

In May, the company acquired managed security services provider and CRN Fast50 alumnus RIoT Solutions to bolster its cybersecurity and digital network business.