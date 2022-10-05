Orro Group partners with Stars Foundation for First Nations tech mentorship

Sydney-based secure network provider Orro Group has partnered with non-profit Stars Foundation to deliver an IT mentorship program to young women from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

With additional support from The Generations Foundation, Orro and Stars will support an initial 10 female students at Heatley Secondary College in Townsville, hosting students for workplace visits, provide insights into career pathways in security and technology, and participate in local Stars Foundation events.

Stars Foundation is a non-profit that aims to improve education, health and employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young women, by partnering with schools across Australia.

“This partnership will help to introduce our participants to career pathways and opportunities in the ITC industry and contribute to our important goal of inspiring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women to reach their full potential,” Stars Foundation founder and chief executive officer Andrea Goddard said.

The partnership is Orro's latest skills training initiative, following a recent partnership with non-profit The Generations Foundation to help students enrol in IT degrees at the University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University, providing financial support and a place in Orro’s internship program.

Orro Group chief people officer Rachel Sands said, “We are proud to embark on a partnership with Stars Foundation, to help carve a pathway for Indigenous females, as well as shape the industry’s future female leaders.”

“Working with Stars Foundation demonstrates our investment in our communities and in the future of the ITC industry workforce,” said Sands, emphasising the importance of Orro’s diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“At Orro, we are passionate about creating a workplace where people’s strengths and diverse capabilities are celebrated, somewhere women of all cultures can thrive, share ideas and make their mark on the technology sector.”

In August, the company announced the first five recipients of its first university scholarship program aimed for students from under-represented groups and experiencing educational barriers.

Orro recently acquired Brisbane managed security services (MSSP) provider Riot Solutions in 2022, and Melbourne MSSP eSecure in 2021, aiming to bolster Orro’s cybersecurity and digital network business as part of its overall growth strategy.

