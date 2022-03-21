Orro Group, Wavelink, DXC Australia score global Fortinet partner awards

By on
Orro Group, Wavelink, DXC Australia score global Fortinet partner awards

Three channel partners from Australia have been honoured by cybersecurity vendor Fortinet with global partner awards for 2021, recognising their efforts during the year.

Fortinet said its global partner awards were in recognition of channel partners that have seen achievements in business momentum, customer experience, collaboration and more throughout 2021.

The winners were awarded on a per region basis, with winners for North America, EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Melbourne-based Wavelink Communications was named distributor of the year for APAC, recognising its work in “commitment to regular partner outreach and enablement”, educating resellers on solutions and services, and helping facilitate opportunities with Fortinet.

“Wavelink is humbled and proud to be awarded the APAC Distributor of the Year. This award is testament to the hard work that Wavelink has put in since we began our partnership with Fortinet five years ago. Fortinet is Wavelink’s sole cybersecurity vendor, which enables us to have a dedicated Fortinet team that includes an experienced Fortinet pre-sales team to assist partners with complex solutions,” Wavelink chief executive Ilan Rubin said in a statement.

“Wavelink embarked on a strategy of delivering a differentiated solution to the Fortinet channel in Australia. We are very fortunate to have an intimate product team that is constantly growing and is able to execute against our strategy with continued accelerated growth year on year. Coupled with the strength of our relationships with the local Fortinet team, Wavelink’s laser focus helps partners excel and accelerate their Fortinet offering.”

Sydney-based Orro Group meanwhile won growth partner of the year, which recognises partners that have “demonstrated accelerated growth” over the past year, along with “a strong focus on customer success”.

Orro Group chief executive Rodd Cunico said, “Orro’s enterprise information security and risk management products and services are critical components to our network security offering.

“Our partnership with Fortinet enables Orro to deliver leading cybersecurity solutions to our customers and help them to adapt to changing workplaces, business environments and threat landscape.”

Finally, DXC Australia took home security fabric partner of the year, which Fortinet honours partners that have “differentiated themselves from the competition” with the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to build solution offerings across the digital attack surface.

