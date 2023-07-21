Orro launches Enhanced Managed Access services

Secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro has announced the launch of its Enhanced Managed Access (Wi-Fi and switching) services.

The new solution uses artificial intelligence and enhancements to Orro’s network management platform, One Touch Control, to provide predictive monitoring of access networks.

According to Orro, the Enhanced Managed Access service is designed for integration with existing network infrastructures, to ensure minimal disruption to daily operations to help prevent outages, performance issues, and security breaches before they happen.

Orro’s chief technology officer Michael van Rooyen said: "using advanced AI and enhancements to Orro’s network management platform, One Touch Control, this new solution is expected to reduce downtime and network-related issues and optimise performance significantly.”

"We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology, and this new capability represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide reliable, secure, and efficient network management solutions," Rooyen said.

Founded in 2021, Orro Group was formed after the merger of several Australian IT companies, and some of its 500 customers have included Australia Post, Flight Centre and Star Entertainment Group.