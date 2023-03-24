Orro restructures leadership team

Secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro has appointed Rob Merkwitza as the company's chief strategy officer, and Michael van Rooyen as chief technology officer.

Merwitza held the chief executive position at RIOT Solutions, where van Rooyen worked as the chief technology officer.

Orro bought CRN Australia Fast50 company RIOT Solutions in Brisbane in May last year, adding 110 employees to its staff roster.

Merkwitza will develop Orro's growth strategy with the company's chief executive Rodd Cunico and chief operating officer Daniel Greengartern.

He is a telco network veteran, with a background at Octa4, Optus, Bridge Point Communications and Telstra, prior to running RIOT Solutions.

Meanwhile, van Rooyen will drive Orro's technology offering and roadmap in 2023, the company said.

Like Merkwitza, van Rooyen has a telco network builder background

Cunico said the appointments will ensure Orro delivers the right solutions for the Australian market, in which the company is seeing heightened demand for secure networks.