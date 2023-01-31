Orro secures Flight Centre network connectivity deal

Sydney-based secure network provider and 2022 CRN Impact winner Orro Group has entered a three-year partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) to manage its retail shop network connectivity.

Under the deal, Orro will manage the end-to-end networking connectivity for Flight Centre's retail shop network in Australia.

The work will move the current Flight Centre connectivity away from a traditional network topology, as well as delivering high redundancy and improved visibility.

As part of the first phase of the project, Orro transitioned FCTG's Australian retail network connectivity across 427 sites, while also building improved redundancy through NBN and 4G.

“As FCTG evolves to become an omni-channel travel services retailer, connectivity is mission-critical for its business,” Orro chief operating officer Daniel Greengarten said.

“As more people return to travel, they bring with them heightened expectations of reliability and performance of digital services."

"Orro is extremely pleased to be working closely with Flight Centre during this growth period,” Greengarten continued.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major work for several travel companies in new partnerships with IT companies to improve their businesses, for example APT Travel Group’s partnership with 2022 CRN Impact award winner and MSP Interactive to modernise its IT systems and streamline its operating model.

At a time of renewed confidence among travellers, as travel restrictions are being lifted, FCTG is focusing on faster and more stable connectivity.

Improved connectivity will allow Flight Centre to provide new and optimised digital services for business and consumer travellers, as well as its shop network and partners.

FCTG chief information officer Chris Locke said, “The Orro managed network allows us to reduce operational costs, whilst at the same time investing in technology and products to drive future business growth.”

Orro will manage the network from its network operations centre, as well as utilising its worldwide monitoring and support centres.

Orro has offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, the UK and the Philippines.

The solution will also offer FCTG a greater degree of network visibility and control, consolidating the management of its telco data suppliers into one portal through Orro's network management platform One Touch Control.

One Touch Control's integrated network management approach will provide the business with real-time status of network performance and proactive alerts on hardware health and network performance for utilisation, latency, packet loss and jitter across all network legs.

At the 2022 CRN Impact Awards, Orro won the Business Transformation Award for its internet upgrade for Catholic Education Western Australia.

In November 2022, Orro upgraded the network of Brisbane Catholic Education, connecting its schools across Queensland.

Orro partnered with non-profit Stars Foundation to deliver an IT mentorship program to young women from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, in October last year.

In May the same year, Orro acquired Brisbane managed security services provider and CRN Fast50 alumnus Riot Solutions to bolster its cybersecurity and digital network business.

The previous year in late 2021, Orro acquired Melbourne-based managed security services provider eSecure to improve Orro’s cybersecurity services offerings.