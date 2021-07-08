OT, IoT security vendor Nozomi Networks launches revamped partner program

By on
OT, IoT security vendor Nozomi Networks launches revamped partner program
Dong Hua (Nozomi Networks)

OT and IoT security vendor Nozomi Networks has updated its channel program, increasing margins and support for top partners.

The new ADVantage partner program includes increased presales support, streamlined processes for deal registration and protection, advanced training and certification, and partner-exclusive demo accounts of Nozomi Networks’ flagship SaaS product Vantage, the company said. 

“We’ve tuned this new program to emphasise our commitment to our partners as they’re critical to our future,” Nozomi Networks chief revenue officer Stephen Driggers said. 

“The demand for Nozomi Networks’ OT and IoT security solutions has skyrocketed as networks converge and high profile cyberattacks increase in intensity. There couldn’t be a better time to double down on our channel investments. The ADVantage program equips our loyal partners with resources and incentives to capitalise on that demand.”

A company spokesperson said that the 100 percent channel company has grown in Australia with new staff and new partners including Secolve. The spokesperson pointed to incoming legislation like the SOCI (Security of Critical Infrastructure Act) to highlight the need for security in critical industries.

“The ADVantage partner program gives our partners greater success through higher margins, commitment and new training and development programs,” Nozomi APJ channel sales and alliances director Dung Hua said. 

“Working closely with our distributors, Orca Tech in Australia and NEXTGEN in New Zealand, we’ll help partners across the region provide the right solutions to customers adjusting to new critical infrastructure security legislation, the merging worlds of OT, IoT and IT security. We continue to grow in ANZ, and this mature program will help partners grow with us.”

Nozomi offers AI-powered network visibility and security solutions for IT, OT, edge, and cloud environments with subscription pricing options across the product portfolio.

In the announcement, Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood said, “Industrial and critical infrastructure cybersecurity has never been more important here in Australia and Nozomi Networks is the trusted leader in this space. That’s why we are thrilled to be part of the ADVantage Partner program as Nozomi’s Australian Value Added Distributor, helping to drive the program with the Partner community.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
nozomi networks security

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

At least three Australian MSPs hit in Kaseya ransomware attack

At least three Australian MSPs hit in Kaseya ransomware attack
Kaseya VSA ransomware attack hits nearly 40 MSPs

Kaseya VSA ransomware attack hits nearly 40 MSPs
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business
Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?