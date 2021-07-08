OT, IoT security vendor Nozomi Networks launches revamped partner program

OT and IoT security vendor Nozomi Networks has updated its channel program, increasing margins and support for top partners.

The new ADVantage partner program includes increased presales support, streamlined processes for deal registration and protection, advanced training and certification, and partner-exclusive demo accounts of Nozomi Networks’ flagship SaaS product Vantage, the company said.

“We’ve tuned this new program to emphasise our commitment to our partners as they’re critical to our future,” Nozomi Networks chief revenue officer Stephen Driggers said.

“The demand for Nozomi Networks’ OT and IoT security solutions has skyrocketed as networks converge and high profile cyberattacks increase in intensity. There couldn’t be a better time to double down on our channel investments. The ADVantage program equips our loyal partners with resources and incentives to capitalise on that demand.”

A company spokesperson said that the 100 percent channel company has grown in Australia with new staff and new partners including Secolve. The spokesperson pointed to incoming legislation like the SOCI (Security of Critical Infrastructure Act) to highlight the need for security in critical industries.

“The ADVantage partner program gives our partners greater success through higher margins, commitment and new training and development programs,” Nozomi APJ channel sales and alliances director Dung Hua said.

“Working closely with our distributors, Orca Tech in Australia and NEXTGEN in New Zealand, we’ll help partners across the region provide the right solutions to customers adjusting to new critical infrastructure security legislation, the merging worlds of OT, IoT and IT security. We continue to grow in ANZ, and this mature program will help partners grow with us.”

Nozomi offers AI-powered network visibility and security solutions for IT, OT, edge, and cloud environments with subscription pricing options across the product portfolio.

In the announcement, Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood said, “Industrial and critical infrastructure cybersecurity has never been more important here in Australia and Nozomi Networks is the trusted leader in this space. That’s why we are thrilled to be part of the ADVantage Partner program as Nozomi’s Australian Value Added Distributor, helping to drive the program with the Partner community.”