OT security vendor Claroty launches global partner program

Industrial cybersecurity vendor Claroty has launched its FOCUS Partner Program aimed at building out its presence worldwide, including expanding its footprint in Australia.

Deloitte Australia was also named APJ Partner of the Year at the company’s inaugural partner awards, which recognised the top-performing partners who are having the greatest impact on the growing adoption of The Claroty Platform worldwide.

The Claroty Platform provides visibility and protection for OT, IoT, and industrial IoT (IIoT) assets on enterprise networks, as well as third-party technical integrations.

The new program will have three tiers: Authorised, Visionary, and Elite, with certifications for Visionary and Elite.

It will include access to an upgraded partner portal that allows access to technical and business tools, training, deal registration, collateral and guides, market development funds (MDF), and other resources.

It offers differentiated partner tracks for MSSPs, consultants, OT security integrators, and industrial control systems vendors, as well as specialisations for MSSPs, OEM, building management systems (BMS) and authorised support centre partners.

“The industrial economy requires a strong ecosystem of partners that secure, detect, and manage assets in critical infrastructure environments, and we built the Claroty FOCUS Program to support these partners,” Claroty worldwide channels and alliance vice president Keith Carter said.

“Our partners are a critical part of the Claroty fabric protecting our mutual customers’ attacks on their industrial environments. The program empowers our partners to deliver effective, high-value solutions and services that address customers’ industrial cybersecurity needs.”

According to a statement from Claroty, the company reported record growth in 2020, expanded its partner coverage by 50 percent, and tripled the size of its global channel team.

Rockwell Automation vice president and global services business general manager Rachael Conrad said, “As OT environments are being targeted more and more by threat actors, Claroty’s partner program will help us work even better together to innovatively develop more ways to help support customers reduce their risk and minimise disruption.”