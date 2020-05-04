Outcomex appoints new managing director

Sydney-based integrator Outcomex has promoted Michael van Zoggel to managing director as part of a shakeup of its management team.

Van Zoggel, who had been national sales manager since 2016, replaces Marco Delgado, who will assume the new role of chief executive officer.

The changes will see van Zoggel take charge of business operations, while Delgado focuses on technology innovation and business growth.

Delgado said van Zoggel had been unofficially working as managing director for Outcomex “for a while now”, so his transition into the role would require minimal changes.

“We have strong teams reporting into a solid management structure that underpins our success and will put us in good stead for the year ahead,” Delgado said.

“Michael is a great leader and I’m confident that he will continue to achieve success in his new role, just as he has done previously, as we continue to service the Australian ICT landscape.”

Before joining Outcomex, van Zoggel had been a fixture in the Australian channel working in a number of sales roles, including stints at Radix Cloud, Infraserve, Synergy Plus, BCA IT and Insight.

Commenting on this appointment, van Zoggel said, “I’m absolutely humbled to be given the opportunity to lead a team - who in my opinion are the most skilled, valuable and experienced in what they do, within the Australian market – into FY21.

“We have achieved great things so far and I think by sticking to the core tenants of the business, being speed, agility and proven performance, our potential is absolutely massive.”