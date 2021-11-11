Outcomex IoT transport solution wins Cisco global partner innovation challenge

Managed services provider Outcomex has topped the 2021 Cisco Global Partner Innovation Challenge with its TransportDeck internet of things solution.

The Sydney-based firm beat out 11 other finalists globally, taking home a US$200,000 prize. It also won an additional US$50,000 for winning the ANZ theatre of the challenge.

TransportDeck is an IoT solution that helps the transport and utility sector monitor, count and gather information around transport areas such as pick-up drop off bays, taxi and bus ranks, and pedestrian traffic areas.

It uses Cisco APIs and industrial hardware, Meraki cameras, and advanced object recognition capabilities with Outcomex’s internally developed AI/ML algorithms to provide real-time visibility and analytics on pedestrians and vehicles numbers, wait times, and traffic flow. TransportDeck is targeted to councils and the transport industry to help them make decisions to improve area accessibility, safety and to manage people and traffic flow.

“With the reward won with TransportDeck, we will continue to invest into the research and development of new solutions and features customised to meet specific industries’ requirements, developing more AI/ML algorithms to push the limits of technology and to continuously improve our platforms,” Outcomex said in a blog post.

“Specifically, for TransportDeck, our team will soon start working on smart digital signage to help with parking signage and to provide accurate information to the public, and on level crossing solutions to improve safety between the different vehicles using level crossings, which are intersections where a railway line crosses a road or path, or in rare situations an airport runway, on the same level.”

The win is Outcomex’s second consecutive globally, after being awarded first place in 2020 for the Farmdeck IoT solution, an all-in-one product combining sensors, network and connectivity, data processing and a mobile application.

Outcomex said the prize money from last year went into further research and development for its IoT solutions and the expansion of its software engineering department.

“These investments allowed us to continually improve our AI/ML models and develop new custom solutions to help an even broader range of customers make better business decisions through smart data,” the blog post read.