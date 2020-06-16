OutSystems names new ANZ boss

App development vendor OutSystems has appointed Paul Arthur as its regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

The newly-created role is based out of Sydney and will see Arthur report to OutSystems APAC vice president Mark Weaser.

OutSystems said the appointment comes in response to the increasing demand for application development and integration of core systems.

In an announcement, Arthur said the world is “standing at the edge of an unprecedented level of digital evolution”.

“Organisational agility, the rapid adoption of new technologies, and the ability to integrate them with core systems will be the difference between organisations that manage to innovate and evolve, and those who will stand still and be left behind,” he said.

“It is a fascinating and exciting time to be involved with a company like OutSystems, regarded as a Magic Quadrant Leader by Gartner and clearly on a strong growth curve.”

Arthur last worked at data sharing vendor Data Republic as its ANZ general manager, and worked in a similar role at Cherwell Software prior to that. He also worked at A2K Technologies, Autodesk and BMC Software in a variety of management and sales roles.

OutSystems APAC vice president Mark Weaser said Arthur is “an exciting addition” to the company’s regional leadership team.

“The Australia and New Zealand region is primed for growth as more businesses seek to digitally transform to drive post-pandemic recovery,” Weaser said.

“With Paul’s deep expertise within the region, he will be integral to raising awareness around low-code and driving the platform’s adoption across the market, and continuing to deepen our relationships with existing customers.”