Over The Wire acquires Fonebox and Zintel Comms for $36m

Telco services provider Over The Wire (OTW) has acquired inbound telephony services providers Fonebox and Zintel Communications from US-based conglomerate J2 Global for $36 million.

Operating as a combined entity under J2, the companies are a platform provider of 13, 1300 and 1800 inbound telecommunication services for customers ranging from SMBs to enterprises.

OTW said the acquisitions would bring in inbound telephony capabilities, including call routing intelligence, data intelligence, call management and analytics reporting, via a proprietary technology platform.

The Fonebox and Zintel brands would also be integrated with VoIP subsidiary Faktortel to create a whole of business voice offering for the SME market.

OTW managing director Michael Omeros said, “This is a highly strategic acquisition for Over the Wire, achieving our plan to acquire a high-quality inbound voice business. The Fonebox and Zintel brands have been leaders in inbound telecommunications in Australia and New Zealand for over a decade.”

“We welcome such a talented and specialised team to the Over the Wire group. This acquisition expedites our geographic expansion plans in New Zealand, as well as extending our inbound voice capability and gives us a stronger foundation for providing a broad range of voice services to our existing customers and the Australian and New Zealand business markets.”

Founded in 1995, J2 Global is a Nasdaq-listed internet services company specialising in business cloud services and digital media. The company acquired Sydney-based Zintel in 2012, and Queensland-based Fonebox in 2016 for $30 million.