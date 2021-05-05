Over The Wire completes carrier interconnect program

By on
Over The Wire completes carrier interconnect program

ASX-listed telco Over The Wire has announced its multi-year Carrier Interconnect project has completed and can now offer full-service voice capabilities.

The company said it now joins an exclusive group of what it calls “Tier 1” telcos upon completion of the platform, including Telstra, Optus, TPG, MyNetFone and Vocus.

The project involved building connectivity between Over the Wire’s voice platform and other Tier 1 carriers with infrastructure networked across multiple data centres across Australia.

Over The Wire is now undertaking the migration of numbers off carrier partners and onto its own network as part of the final processes in launching the platform, with more migrations to occur throughout 2021.

Over The Wire managing director Michael Omeros said completion of the carrier interconnect project was a significant milestone in the history of the company and had laid the foundation for a new phase of growth.

“We will be far less reliant on third-party providers and unencumbered by legacy technology which will deliver instant savings and about $2 million in additional earnings each year once completed,” Omeros said.

“The platform also opens up a host of new organic growth options and revenue diversification strategies that have not previously been open to the company.

“Opportunities that would previously be out of our reach we will now be able to pursue, win and deliver.”

OTW said the project will help the company save some $2 million in costs, create more control over number porting, call quality and fault resolution, offer a more diverse and scalable product suite to customers, chase larger contracts with more sophisticated clients including government and large multinational enterprises, and gain access to UCaaS, CPaaS and CCaaS wholesale markets.

The project lasted three years, including building the interconnected voice network with major infrastructure hosted across multiple NEXTDC data centres.

“Voice solutions are a critical component of our integrated offering and as a Tier 1 provider we will be able to meet the needs of a much wider market,” Omeros added.

