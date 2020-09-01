Over The Wire deploys VMware SD-WAN to Nova Entertainment

Radio and television company Nova Entertainment has tapped telco and managed services provider Over The Wire to upgrade its network with managed SD-WAN.

OTW, which has had Nova as a customer for close to 10 years, was tapped to transform the company’s network to a VMware VeloCloud-powered SD-WAN network.

Nova owns and operates a network of radio stations across Australia, including Nova and smoothfm, with presences across Brisbane, Gosford, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The company also briefly operated a pay TV channel.

OTW chief executive Scott Smith said, “We are very excited and grateful to be extending our agreement with NOVA, it’s a great result for both businesses.”

“After 10 years, we now have an extremely trusting partnership, and this helps us provide the best possible technology outcomes to Nova. As our technology portfolio has expanded the scope of our engagement has grown too.”

OTW said SD-WAN was brought in to increase visibility, flexibility and control of the corporate network and enable technology-driven innovation as more applications move to the cloud.

The network also included protection from Zscaler cloud security, using cost savings in the data access network to invest in a cloud security wrap.

Nova chief executive Matt Steadman said, “Whenever you listen to any of Nova Entertainment’s stations on your radio or online, you’re hearing the performance of Over the Wires networks in real-time.”

“There are many tangible benefits to working with Over the Wire, but without basic, solid connectivity the team here at NOVA is ultimately unable to deliver on its mission. We appreciate their hard work keeping us on air and allowing us to focus on our business with confidence.”

Looking ahead, OTW will continue working with Nova to transition the company to Microsoft Teams.

In a separate announcement, OTW announced the completion of its acquisition of J2 Global’s Australian and New Zealand businesses, J2 Australia Cloud Connect and Zintel Communications.