Over The Wire hits $100m revenue from strong voice, hosting growth

By on
Over The Wire hits $100m revenue from strong voice, hosting growth

ASX-listed Telco, cloud and IT services provider Over The Wire (OTW) has posted a bumper 2021 financial year as its network investments pay off.

In the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, the company saw its revenue increase 29 percent from $87.6 million to $112.7 million, while recurring revenue grew 38 percent from $74.7 million to $103.2 million.

EBITDA increased 35 percent from $17.4 million to $23.5 million while profit after tax declined 32 percent from $5 million to $3.4 million.

OTW managing director Michael Omeros said the achievements of the last financial year were important for the company’s long-term future and the growth of sustainable earnings.

“The completion of the carrier interconnect project and the completion of the Zintel, Fonebox and Digital Sense acquisitions provides us with a strong platform to lock in a variety of new, recurring revenue streams,” Omeros said.

“The current financial year has started well and in line with expectations and we remain confident of delivering on our target of 15 percent growth in organic recurring revenue.”

OTW in May completed its multi-year Carrier Interconnect project to upgrade its network to become a Tier 1 voice provider in Australia, joining the likes of Telstra, Optus, TPG, MyNetFone and Vocus.

The company also invested in a network upgrade with Juniper Networks to boost its capacity, called SuperCore, to provide “a fast and resilient” network backbone.

Omeros added that OTW’s Cloud Connect Collaborate solution offering is expected “to
deliver positive outcomes” for clients and help support future revenue growth.

“With the completion of the Carrier Interconnect project, we now have all the elements of a comprehensive, fully integrated platform that simplifies technology and empowers business,” he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
michael omeros over the wire telco

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report
Accenture published ransomware report after attack

Accenture published ransomware report after attack
ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program
Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre

Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?