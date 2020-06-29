Over The Wire launches mobile fleet service

ASX-listed telco Over The Wire has released a new corporate mobile fleet service.

The service provides a simplified platform to manage a fleet of mobile phones by handling and monitoring data usage, call length or the number of sent text messages.

Over The Wire runs the service over the Optus network.

The service is available to both its channel partners and direct customers, with the option for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plans. Some features of the service include data pooling, rapid deployment, flexible design and is managed through the Over The Wire portal.

Over The Wire group CEO Michael Omeros said the company’s purpose, “simplify technology to empower business,” is at the core of all decisions.

“We want to take away the complexity of having a corporate mobile fleet by offering 3 comprehensive plans, and focusing on making it as easy and convenient to manage as possible,” he said.

“Over the Wire’s solution set enables collaboration using a combination of best-of-breed services that together deliver considerable value to our customers. By combining mobile fleet with Over the Wire’s national voice and data network solutions, customers can now benefit from the increased convenience of a single supplier, all managed through our online portal.”