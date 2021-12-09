Over The Wire names Vocus' Lani Edwards as partner, wholesale boss

Over The Wire has announced it has hired Lani Edwards as its general manager for partner and wholesale.

The company said the hiring comes as it pursues its next stage of growth, specifically plans to ramp up investments in its network, customer portals and partner experience.

Edwards, who comes over from Vocus where she was head of partner programs, will lead OTW’s partner and wholesale operations team.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started at Over the Wire and contributing to their innovative and forward-thinking strategy to meet the needs of the current market,” Edwards said.

“Over the Wire is at the forefront of B2B cloud, IT and telecommunications services and there are exciting projects in the pipeline that will open up new opportunities for customer engagement and company growth.”

Edwards added that partnerships for OTW have “never been more important” and a business-as-usual approach doesn’t cut it anymore.

“Companies now demand greater flexibility and an effective partnership with a telco is essential for success,” she added.

“People are expecting the B2B experience to be equal to a B2C experience.”

Edwards left Vocus in November following close to three years in various channel and alliances roles, originally joining in 2019 as head of channel operations.

Prior to that, she also worked at data analytics vendor Splunk, Cylance (now part of BlackBerry), FireEye and Juniper Networks as their ANZ channel chiefs from 2014 to 2018. She also briefly consulted for security reseller Brace168 in 2017.

Other stints include product manager at Channelworx and later at Avnet (now Tech Data Australia), following its acquisition in 2008, as well as a number of IT sales and business development roles in the United Kingdom.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to propel Over The Wire’s partner and wholesale operations forward and contribute to the growth of this homegrown company,” Edwards said.