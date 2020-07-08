Over The Wire partners with VMware to deliver managed SD-WAN

Telco managed services provider Over The Wire (OTW) has announced it has partnered with VMware to resell managed SD-WAN services in Australia.

OTW will resell VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, which was recently made available by VMware to channel partners through the Partner Connect Program.

OTW said adding an SD-WAN offering complements its investment in a national data

network, launching a hybrid WAN service.

Over The Wire chief executive Scott Smith said, “Many of our clients today are operating in complex hybrid technology environments.”

“They are undertaking their own, unique digital transformation journeys and looking to their

partners to help them leverage technology for business success.”

OTW said the VMware partnership provides increased flexibility for customers seeking to deliver performance, reliability and security across the enterprise, over the internet and to the cloud.

“Over the Wire aims to provide connectivity and collaboration using cloud solutions that will free customers from the burden of investing in hardware solutions,” Smith said.

“VMware is at the core of this initiative. By combining VMware SD-WAN with Over the Wire’s national voice and data network, customers can easily transform their business using a next generation branch network that combines intrinsic security and performance with a simple, centralised and abstracted management layer. This will help them adapt to changing business and network conditions.”

VMware vice president of worldwide service provider sales Ron Longo said the company is pleased to collaborate with Over The Wire.

“Over the Wire has an enviable pedigree in delivering reliable managed voice and data network solutions - and great customer experience. Together, we will provide businesses with what they need for simple, scalable and cost-effective cloud networking.”