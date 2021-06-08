Over The Wire taps Juniper to upgrade core network

ASX-listed telco Over The Wire has tapped Juniper Networks to help upgrade its core network and boost its capacity.

Called the SuperCore upgrade, OTW will deploy Juniper Networks PTX10001-36MR Packet Transport routers across a number of data centres across Australia to provide a “fast and resilient backbone” and increase capacity.

SuperCore will also provide the telco with enhanced data encryption capabilities to complement its firewall and edge security products.

OTW chief technology officer Ben Cornish said Juniper was chosen as the successful vendor following an extensive request for proposal process.

“The SuperCore represents a major investment in Over the Wire’s core network that not only reflects the significant growth of our business but also lays a platform for a strong future as well,” Cornish said.

"Australian businesses have come to expect higher bandwidth and our extensive reach for last-mile connectivity combined with the SuperCore will meet those expectations and then some. Through our SuperCore Over the Wire is supporting faster, more efficient and more reliable business internet and private network solutions.”

Cornish added the platform would also benefit OTW’s wholesaler and channel market where they can access the telco’s new capabilities.

He also called SuperCore a long-term investment in future proofing the service, with redundancy and resiliency as “a key consideration”.

Juniper Networks ANZ vice president and general manager Bruce Bennie said, “We are honoured to have been selected by Over the Wire as a trusted partner in their transformation journey and are excited to power its extensive network of data centers across Australia.”