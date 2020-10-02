Over The Wire to acquire Brisbane cloud provider Digital Sense Hosting

ASX-listed Over The Wire has acquired Brisbane-based cloud services provider Digital Sense Hosting for $27 million.

The company is a cloud services provider specialising in infrastructure, desktop, storage and data protection-as-a-service for enterprise and government clients. It counts Netapp and Veeam as its vendor partners.

As part of the deal, OTW also takes in Digital Sense’s 40 staff and will look to take the company’s offering nationally.

OTW said the acquisition also provides cross sell opportunities to its existing customers, while also offering cross sell opportunities of OTW solutions to Digital Sense customers.

Commenting on the acquisition, OTW managing director Michael Omeros said, “Digital Sense is a high quality cloud business that delivers customisable and scalable cloud solutions to enterprise and government customers.”

“We are very excited to welcome such a talented and specialised team to the Over the Wire group. The cloud solutions industry is expected to benefit from tailwinds based on digital transformation, with Digital Sense well positioned to capitalise on the industry’s strong growth outlook.”

The acquisition is expected to complete on 30 October 2020.