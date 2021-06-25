Over The Wire upgrades network housed in NextDC data centres

Telco Over The Wire has upgraded its network and private cloud infrastructure housed in NextDC data centres to further expand its national network.

With the upgrade, OTW’s SuperCore network now has 24 points of presence across Australia, including in six NextDC data centres.

The data centres serve as a “highly reliable and fault tolerant” backbone for OTW’s SuperCore network, providing multiple ultra-high bandwidth connections, and provide a high-speed backbone to connect businesses and cloud services.

Over the Wire managing director Michael Omeros said the strategic partnership meant both companies could deliver cutting-edge, affordable and fully integrated telecommunications and IT systems for Australian businesses.

“Combining our digital network with NEXTDC’s digital infrastructure platform opens up new opportunities and capabilities for both of us,” Omeros said.

“Housing our SuperCore equipment in NEXTDC’s market leading data centres enables us to deliver superior connectivity, collaboration, and cloud services to businesses.”

NextDC chief customer and commercial officer David Dzienciol said, “The deep networking capabilities of Over the Wire, teamed with NextDC’s national digital infrastructure platform offers Enterprise and Government greater choice, when it comes to best of breed infrastructure and capabilities to support their business.”

“We are very proud of the strong and trusted partnerships we have built within our partner ecosystem. Strategic partnerships like the one we have forged with Over the Wire play a crucial role in providing the much needed access to the cloud platforms and digital services that businesses need to succeed, all of which are accessible from within any of our data centres nationally.

“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with like-minded organisations like Over the Wire. We share a passion for technology and a view of always putting customers first. As individual organisations and as a partnership, we are dedicated to playing an important role for our customers and helping to drive the underlying growth of the digital economy here in Australia.”