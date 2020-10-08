Overall Aussie print market shrinks in early 2020

By on
Overall Aussie print market shrinks in early 2020

Analyst firm IDC has reported a 3.7 percent year-on-year shrink in the Australian hardcopy peripherals market for the first half of 2020, which it puts down to weaker demand from corporates during COVID-19 lockdowns.

While the shipments recorded (809,000 units) in the first half of the 2020 financial year represented a reduction of the overall market, the analyst’s breakdown of the product categories showed growth from home users.

In the laser single-function market, shipments were down 20 percent year on year, but both inkjet and laser multifunction devices reported flat YOY performance, which, set against the backdrop of a declining trend in previous years, suggested a shift in buyer behaviour, according to IDC market analyst Jimmy Li.

“Consumer-targeted products increased in sales because of remote working and distance learning, predominantly through large local retailers whose stores remained open during the restrictions,” Li said.

IDC reported that inkjet models with a US$100-$300 price band spiked in demand for home offices thanks to panic buying in March-April. Key laser vendors reduced the shipment volume of low-end laser devices with a print speed of less than 20ppm. IDC said both inkjet and laser markets suffered from stock and logistics issues when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the APAC region.

“The business world is heading towards ‘the next normal’, a comprehensive hybrid working model with possible lower reliance on print,” IDC’s Li said. 

“However, the requirement of day-to-day location independent processes also brings opportunities to the market. Vendors and channels can no longer rely on hardware and consumable sales alone, but need to focus on and expand their offerings into cloud services, security control, and solution-based approach across offices and home locations.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
analysis hardcopy hardcopy peripherals idc inkjet jimmy li laser mfd printers printing

Partner Content

TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Another Office 365 outage hits Microsoft Exchange

Another Office 365 outage hits Microsoft Exchange
TechOne ordered to pay former exec $5.2m

TechOne ordered to pay former exec $5.2m
PM's cyber pledge has failed to engage industry

PM's cyber pledge has failed to engage industry
How NOT to do PR

How NOT to do PR
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?