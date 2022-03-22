Overnight outage hits Apple users

Several major Apple services appeared down Monday afternoon in the US, including its App Store, Apple Maps, Apple TV and many other key products.

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are down as well, preventing corporate employees from working at home. The report said Apple has told staff that outage stemmed from domain name system (DNS) problems.

Apple confirmed outages on its system status updates, and said that 15 services were down for “some users.” Reports began coming in from users just after 1 p.m. and apple showed services were still down at 2:30 p.m US time.

In a Twitter message from its customer support account, the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant said that it was aware of the outage and that it was “working to get it resolved as quickly as possible.”

Thank you for reaching out! We are aware that some of our services are currently experiencing unexpected downtime right now and are working to get it resolved as quickly as possible. You can monitor this link for any updates: https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 21, 2022

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage:

the apple outage is horrible my bfs phone just started working and i received this photo about 20 times pic.twitter.com/OjteWuoXUM — ◢ josie ◤ (@shlutphuppy) March 21, 2022

All the complainers are out in force about the #AppleOutage. I mean, really? When’s the last time they were all out completely? They’ll be back soon, I’m sure. — Paul Sharpe ���� (@PaulDSharpe) March 21, 2022

I'm posting this in the wake of Apple experiencing a major server outage.



People have entrusted family memories in the form of photos and home movies to iCloud.



What if that all disappeared, right now? — David Nuñez | Tech+Humans (@davidnunez) March 21, 2022

