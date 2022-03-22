Overnight outage hits Apple users

Overnight outage hits Apple users

Several major Apple services appeared down Monday afternoon in the US, including its App Store, Apple Maps, Apple TV and many other key products.

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are down as well, preventing corporate employees from working at home. The report said Apple has told staff that outage stemmed from domain name system (DNS) problems.

Apple confirmed outages on its system status updates, and said that 15 services were down for “some users.” Reports began coming in from users just after 1 p.m. and apple showed services were still down at 2:30 p.m US time.

In a Twitter message from its customer support account, the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant said that it was aware of the outage and that it was “working to get it resolved as quickly as possible.”

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage:

 

