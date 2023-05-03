Paessler acquires analytics platform qbilon

IT and network monitoring specialist Paessler has acquired qbilon, a graph analytics and automation platform for hybrid IT landscapes.

As Paessler’s first acquisition, it is a key part of the company’s growth strategy to enhance its portfolio of IT, operational technology (OT), and Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring solutions.

Founded in 2019 in Germany, qbilon’s platform is currently being used by automotive, utility and manufacturing industries, such as KTR Systems, to optimise their IT landscapes.

The acquisition will see Paessler add IT transparency solutions to its portfolio of service offerings, including cloud and on-premises solutions.

Paessler said this will involve “exploiting, combining and analysing data sets within a customer’s entire IT landscape, bringing additional value from architecture management and cost management to IT governance and security aspects.”

Qbilon’s platform supports integration with various data sources, including cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, IT monitoring and management solutions, including Paessler PRTG and Dynatrance, and virtualisation tools such as vSphere.

“As our first ever acquisition, today marks an exciting milestone in our history and future,” Paessler chief executive Helmut Binder said.

“We are passionate about giving customers the visibility they need of their IT landscapes to optimise resources, and qbilon is a natural fit with both our culture and what we are aiming to achieve.”

“Both companies will benefit from mutual synergies in development and technology, sales and marketing as well as in operational areas."

"We will work closely together to expand our offering to existing and new customers, and I’m excited about the possibilities that may arise from this collaboration. I’m very happy to welcome the qbilon team to the Paessler family,” he added.

Paessler aims to increase its footprint in the large-scale enterprise segment, with the new product offerings.

“With its modern, powerful, and flexible solution architecture, qbilon manages to connect various data sources of complex IT landscapes in a very smart way,” Paessler’s chief technical officer Joachim Weber said.

“Offering different aggregation levels and intelligent evaluations of data sets, qbilon generates unique insights and enables IT managers and lead architects to make better business and security decisions beyond monitoring."

"This makes its solutions a perfect match to extend Paessler’s product portfolio into observability,” Weber said.

Qbilon’s chief executive Dr. Melanie Langermeier also commented on the acquisition, “Making the decision to join the Paessler group makes a lot of sense given the natural fit between our IT transparency tools as well as the network insights and intelligence that Paessler provides to its customers.”

“We are looking forward to providing our joint customers with comprehensive knowledge about their IT landscapes to help drive efficiencies and save resources,” she concluded.