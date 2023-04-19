Paessler adds new extension to network monitoring software

IT and network monitoring specialist Paessler has announced the launch of its first product extension to its network monitoring software PRTG.

The product extension, dubbed OPC UA Server, is designed for customers in the industrial sector, especially teams in operational technology (OT).

WIth the software, formerly know as Paessler Router Traffic Grapher, OPC UA Server will allow OT admins and plant operators to monitor their infrastructures through their supervisory and control system architecture.

The extension is designed for teams who want to receive information from both IT and OT monitoring displayed in their supervisory and control systems.

Paessler said this product extension represents a significant milestone for the company as it further expands its product portfolio to the industrial sector.

Paessler currently works with HAT Distribution its exclusive distributor across Australia and New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to launch OPC UA Server, our first product extension to Paessler PRTG," Paessler chief executive Helmut Binder said.

"As we continue to evolve our product portfolio, we recognise the importance of expanding our solutions to meet the unique needs of industrial customers," Binder added.

"This product extension demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands in the world of OT.”

OPC UA Server will expand Paessler PRTG's field of application by bringing a comprehensive overview of various IT and OT elements into OPC UA-capable systems.

Major features of the extension include central alerting via existing alert chains, improvement of quality control data with data from IT/OT components, as well as interactive alarm handling between IT and OT personnel.

The product extension will operate exclusively with Paessler PRTG Network Monitor with active maintenance initially. However, the company said its coverage will be extended to Paessler PRTG Hosted Monitor and Paessler PRTG Enterprise Monitor soon.

Customers of Paessler PRTG with an OPC UA Server subscription will receive comprehensive support from the Paessler team, including access to training materials.

OPC UA Server comes in 3 feature-based pricing tiers in the form of subscription-based models.

"We believe that OPC UA Server will help industrial customers to get a comprehensive overview of their industrial networks and environments. This also includes the reduction of downtime and therefore improvement of their plant infrastructures," Paessler IoT and industry product manager Johannes Liegert said.

"Using Paessler PRTG with this product extension, operators and engineers have more data at their fingertips and can thereby make better decisions,” Liegert concluded.

Last month, Paessler AG named Tobias Jaenchen as vice president APAC and Americas, and Manuela Roth as global channel and key account manager.