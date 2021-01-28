Paessler appoints Newcastle-based HAT Distribution as sole ANZ distie

By on
Paessler appoints Newcastle-based HAT Distribution as sole ANZ distie

IT and network monitoring specialist Paessler has appointed HAT Distribution as its exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Paessler’s PRTG platform monitors IT infrastructure, network performance and applications, as well as cloud services or virtual environments.

The appointment comes as the company now looks to target the enterprise sector, and wants to tap into the vendor ecosystems of ANZ’s industrial markets.

“As well as the healthcare, government and financial services sectors we already work with, we continue to deepen our market engagement in sectors such as education, managed service providers, data centres and transportation as we see them as key growth sectors,” Paessler Asia-Pacific regional director Daniel Sultana said.

“We value partner enablement and this relationship will be instrumental in spearheading our strategic push into the enterprise with this approach.”

Based in Newcastle, NSW, HAT Distribution started out as a technology consulting firm before diversifying two years ago to offer IT solution management. The company specialises in PRTG monitoring systems.

HAT Distribution managing director Albert Gammer said, “From simple client deployments to complex upgrades, our expert team works with all phases of our clients’ technology life cycles such as planning, design and operational support of the right technologies and IT solutions.”

“We are thrilled to have added PRTG Network Monitor to our strategic portfolio of IT solutions alongside RSA, Flowmon and Insys, because we are big fans of the product and have seen how effective it is. We will be helping Paessler to enter new verticals and to secure larger enterprise clients.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution hat distribution paessler

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal

Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal
Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?