Paessler appoints Newcastle-based HAT Distribution as sole ANZ distie

IT and network monitoring specialist Paessler has appointed HAT Distribution as its exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Paessler’s PRTG platform monitors IT infrastructure, network performance and applications, as well as cloud services or virtual environments.

The appointment comes as the company now looks to target the enterprise sector, and wants to tap into the vendor ecosystems of ANZ’s industrial markets.

“As well as the healthcare, government and financial services sectors we already work with, we continue to deepen our market engagement in sectors such as education, managed service providers, data centres and transportation as we see them as key growth sectors,” Paessler Asia-Pacific regional director Daniel Sultana said.

“We value partner enablement and this relationship will be instrumental in spearheading our strategic push into the enterprise with this approach.”

Based in Newcastle, NSW, HAT Distribution started out as a technology consulting firm before diversifying two years ago to offer IT solution management. The company specialises in PRTG monitoring systems.

HAT Distribution managing director Albert Gammer said, “From simple client deployments to complex upgrades, our expert team works with all phases of our clients’ technology life cycles such as planning, design and operational support of the right technologies and IT solutions.”

“We are thrilled to have added PRTG Network Monitor to our strategic portfolio of IT solutions alongside RSA, Flowmon and Insys, because we are big fans of the product and have seen how effective it is. We will be helping Paessler to enter new verticals and to secure larger enterprise clients.”