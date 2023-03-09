Paessler names new regional VP and global channel manager

Paessler names new regional VP and global channel manager
Tobias Jaenchen (Paessler AG)

IT and network monitoring specialist Paessler AG has has named Tobias Jaenchen as vice president APAC and Americas, and Manuela Roth as global channel and key account manager.

In that position Jaenchen will focus on developing the sales strategy, organisation, and processes in both APAC and the Americas.

He will also develop new markets, business areas, customer segments and partnerships.

Jaenchen has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry.

He moved to Paessler from his previous role at ABB eMobility Digital Venture as head of sales, which he held for almost two years.

Some other previous stints include Symantec’s regional sales manager Altiris BU, Apps4Grids CEO, and Hubject’s head of sales and marketing.

“I look forward to working with our APAC customers to help them achieve their IT, OT, and IoT monitoring goals and to make Paessler PRTG the go-to monitoring solution for businesses across this region,” Jaenchen said.

Manuela Roth will be responsible for driving sales and building strategic relationships with Paessler’s channel partners and cross-regional accounts.

Similar to Jaenchen, she has over 20 years of experience in the industry, with skills in areas of key account management, business development, and global channel management.

This includes international and partner management roles for different global channel organisations like RS Group, Bechtle, and Insight.

 

