Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks has launched a new Australian cloud location to bolster its offerings for both Australia-based and other regional customers.

The networking vendor said the new cloud location would provide direct, high-performance access to its Cortex Data Lake, Cortex XDR and Wildfire offerings while also allowing log storage within Australia.

Cortex XDR is Palo Alto’s extended detection and response platform, which integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop attacks. Cortex Data Lake allows customers to collect, transform and integrate security data and enable other Palo Alto products.

Both offerings are available now, while threat analysis and prevention engine Wildfire will arrive in Australia “in the near future”, the company said.

“Investing in local cloud infrastructure is part of Palo Alto Networks continued commitment to customers around the world, wherever their data resides. Australia was chosen because of its mature cloud market and reliable infrastructure”, Palo Alto Networks ANZ regional vice president Steve Manley said.

"Our customers rely on Palo Alto Networks for a comprehensive security platform to protect their cloud workloads, and Cortex XDR, Cortex Data Lake, and WildFire Cloud will ensure our customers remain secure in their digital transformation process.”