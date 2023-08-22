Palo Alto Networks names Janet Docherty as ANZ channel chief

By on
Palo Alto Networks names Janet Docherty as ANZ channel chief
Janet Docherty, Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks has named Janet Docherty as its director for channel and alliances for Australia and New Zealand.

Docherty, who joined the vendor in 2021 as JAPAC director of commercial and channel sales, takes over from Bryan Stibbard, who was promoted to the new role of ANZ director across go-to-market shared services.

She will lead Palo Alto Networks’ channel and alliances strategy in her new role, while Stibbard will oversee ecosystems, programs, business improvement, large deal motions and strategy across the company’s ANZ business.

“As we continue to advance our cybersecurity leadership in Australia and New Zealand, it is crucial to have a team of experts to drive us forward strategically and help us achieve continued momentum,” Palo Alto Networks ANZ vice president Steve Manley said.

“Janet and Bryan’s depth of knowledge and experience are invaluable to Palo Alto Networks. We look forward to their perspectives and contributions in their new roles.”

Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Docherty was ANZ channel chief at Veeam Software from 2019 to 2021, and at Veritas Technologies from 2017 to 2019. She also worked at Symantec from 2007 to 2016, Data#3 from 2004 to 2007 and Tech Pacific from 1996 to 2004.

Stibbard had been Palo Alto’s ANZ channel chief since 2018, and was national sales director from 2015 to 2018.

Prior to that, he also worked at CommVault, PGi, Sophos, Symantec and CA Technologies.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bryan stibbard janet docherty networking palo alto networks

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing
NextDC launches Pilbara's first of its kind data centre

NextDC launches Pilbara's first of its kind data centre
Enterprise fixed unit takes hit in otherwise strong FY2023 for Telstra

Enterprise fixed unit takes hit in otherwise strong FY2023 for Telstra
Victorian agencies don&#8217;t understand third-party services

Victorian agencies don’t understand third-party services

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?