Palo Alto Networks names Janet Docherty as ANZ channel chief

Palo Alto Networks has named Janet Docherty as its director for channel and alliances for Australia and New Zealand.

Docherty, who joined the vendor in 2021 as JAPAC director of commercial and channel sales, takes over from Bryan Stibbard, who was promoted to the new role of ANZ director across go-to-market shared services.

She will lead Palo Alto Networks’ channel and alliances strategy in her new role, while Stibbard will oversee ecosystems, programs, business improvement, large deal motions and strategy across the company’s ANZ business.

“As we continue to advance our cybersecurity leadership in Australia and New Zealand, it is crucial to have a team of experts to drive us forward strategically and help us achieve continued momentum,” Palo Alto Networks ANZ vice president Steve Manley said.

“Janet and Bryan’s depth of knowledge and experience are invaluable to Palo Alto Networks. We look forward to their perspectives and contributions in their new roles.”

Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Docherty was ANZ channel chief at Veeam Software from 2019 to 2021, and at Veritas Technologies from 2017 to 2019. She also worked at Symantec from 2007 to 2016, Data#3 from 2004 to 2007 and Tech Pacific from 1996 to 2004.

Stibbard had been Palo Alto’s ANZ channel chief since 2018, and was national sales director from 2015 to 2018.

Prior to that, he also worked at CommVault, PGi, Sophos, Symantec and CA Technologies.