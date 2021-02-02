Panel-appointed Datacom to drive South Australian job growth

By on
Panel-appointed Datacom to drive South Australian job growth

Trans-Tasman IT firm Datacom says its appointment to the South Australian Government’s Managed Platform Services Panel, will see the IT provider pour more than $1 billion into the state economy. 

The panel enables government agencies to buy services from leading providers, the MPS panel replaces the state government’s distribution computing support services panel and hosting services panel. 

Datacom will provide services across all four of the MPS panel’s service categories, which are: state server management (SSM), hosted server management, unmanaged colocation hosted services, and hyperscale cloud management.

Datacom’s managing director for Australia Alex Coates said the appointment would drive local jobs growth and investment. 

“Building on our employment of over 1800 South Australians, we are actively contributing not just to employment levels in the state, but also through recognised traineeships, introducing the next generation of ICT professionals to the market and ensuring South Australia is well supplied with ICT professionals,” Coates said. 

Datacom’s appointment to the panel was revealed in December last year, the provider was named alongside Atos and Tata Consultancy following a two-year recruitment process.

Last month iTnews reported other new panellists as including Advent One, DWS, DCI Data Centres, Data#3 and NTT among others. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud datacom servers & storage services south australia

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit

Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit
VMware confirms layoffs this month

VMware confirms layoffs this month
Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing

Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?