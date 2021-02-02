Panel-appointed Datacom to drive South Australian job growth

Trans-Tasman IT firm Datacom says its appointment to the South Australian Government’s Managed Platform Services Panel, will see the IT provider pour more than $1 billion into the state economy.

The panel enables government agencies to buy services from leading providers, the MPS panel replaces the state government’s distribution computing support services panel and hosting services panel.

Datacom will provide services across all four of the MPS panel’s service categories, which are: state server management (SSM), hosted server management, unmanaged colocation hosted services, and hyperscale cloud management.

Datacom’s managing director for Australia Alex Coates said the appointment would drive local jobs growth and investment.

“Building on our employment of over 1800 South Australians, we are actively contributing not just to employment levels in the state, but also through recognised traineeships, introducing the next generation of ICT professionals to the market and ensuring South Australia is well supplied with ICT professionals,” Coates said.

Datacom’s appointment to the panel was revealed in December last year, the provider was named alongside Atos and Tata Consultancy following a two-year recruitment process.

Last month iTnews reported other new panellists as including Advent One, DWS, DCI Data Centres, Data#3 and NTT among others.