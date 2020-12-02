Parallo acquisition brings new services to rhipe

By on
Parallo acquisition brings new services to rhipe
Dominic O’Hanlon (rhipe)

Cloud distributor rhipe has added three new services to its portfolio on the back of its acquisition of New Zealand-based services provider Parallo in September.

The company did not reveal the price it paid for Parallo, which specialises in the management of security, performance, availability and costs for ISVs, SaaS businesses and other scale-based cloud partners, including builds, deployments, upgrades and other related services.

Now the distributor is offering its ANZ partners three new offerings in the Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) categories.

For its SaaS and ISV partners, rhipe said Azure Cloud Platform Managed Services will support “getting the best out of Azure to deliver product innovation by removing the technical noise and
distraction of managing Cloud Platforms”.

The distributor is also offering new data protection services for Commvault which it said will provide access to expert knowledge to manage Commvault data protection environments and resolving an ongoing capacity gap for many MSPs. The distributor is also introducing a productised high Net Promoter Score (NPS) whitelabel managed service.

The third offering consists of a virtual platform support service for VMware which rhipe said would provide a “disciplined approach” to ensuring the health, performance and availability of compute and storage, including 24/7 remote monitoring and support.

The distributor said the service also offers high NPS annuity revenue to partners, addressing a growing gap in partner capability.

“Many of our partners are ISVs and SaaS creators that want to focus on their own products
and offerings while using other external experts to manage their infrastructure, security, and cloud optimisation,” rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said in a statement. “Anything less and they risk being overtaken in today’s competitive market.

“This is where rhipe comes in – rhipe is committed to providing our partners with the latest
infrastructure technology support to assist their growth, driving new opportunities to innovate and diversify their businesses.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
azure cloud commvault distribution iaas microsoft parallo rhipe vmware

Partner Content

Razer&#160;unveils&#160;hyper-focused&#160;productivity laptop &#8211; Razer Book 13
Razer unveils hyper-focused productivity laptop – Razer Book 13
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Black Friday: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off
Black Friday: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?

Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?
All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership

All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership
NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade

NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade
The CRN Fast50 2020 revealed!

The CRN Fast50 2020 revealed!
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?