Parallo acquisition brings new services to rhipe

Cloud distributor rhipe has added three new services to its portfolio on the back of its acquisition of New Zealand-based services provider Parallo in September.

The company did not reveal the price it paid for Parallo, which specialises in the management of security, performance, availability and costs for ISVs, SaaS businesses and other scale-based cloud partners, including builds, deployments, upgrades and other related services.

Now the distributor is offering its ANZ partners three new offerings in the Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) categories.

For its SaaS and ISV partners, rhipe said Azure Cloud Platform Managed Services will support “getting the best out of Azure to deliver product innovation by removing the technical noise and

distraction of managing Cloud Platforms”.

The distributor is also offering new data protection services for Commvault which it said will provide access to expert knowledge to manage Commvault data protection environments and resolving an ongoing capacity gap for many MSPs. The distributor is also introducing a productised high Net Promoter Score (NPS) whitelabel managed service.

The third offering consists of a virtual platform support service for VMware which rhipe said would provide a “disciplined approach” to ensuring the health, performance and availability of compute and storage, including 24/7 remote monitoring and support.

The distributor said the service also offers high NPS annuity revenue to partners, addressing a growing gap in partner capability.

“Many of our partners are ISVs and SaaS creators that want to focus on their own products

and offerings while using other external experts to manage their infrastructure, security, and cloud optimisation,” rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said in a statement. “Anything less and they risk being overtaken in today’s competitive market.

“This is where rhipe comes in – rhipe is committed to providing our partners with the latest

infrastructure technology support to assist their growth, driving new opportunities to innovate and diversify their businesses.”