Parliament NSW issues identity access management tender

Parliament NSW issues identity access management tender

Parliament NSW has issued a tender for the provision and implementation of Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions.

The agency, which is responsible for the state’s parliament house, has given suppliers until 30 November to lodge a response. The solutions must be completed by March 22 to cater for “state election date constraints and other dependent projects”.

Implementation requirements include integration with SAP and Genetec, single sign-on for identified applications, and upskilling staff to support the use of the identity and access solution in business-as-usual operations. 

Parliament NSW wants to reduce dependence on end-of-life AM technology, reduce identified cyber security risks, and improve the safety and security of identities, information and resources, and modernise services. 

