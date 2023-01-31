Partners can resell Yubico enterprise subscription for hardware keys

Hardware security key maker Yubico has launched its YubiEnterprise subscription program, aimed at organisations with 500 users or more with partners being able to resell it.

Launched last week, Yubico said the YubiEnterprise program provides lower cost of entry, flexibility, future proofing and faster rollout as well as seamless distribution of the multifactor authentication security keys.

Enterprise users can get their security keys with serial numbers, for easier tracking of the devices.

YubiEnterprise is available in Yubico's Standard and Plus plans.

The MFA security maker also hiked the cost of the majority of its devices, to coincide with the YubiEnterprise subscription offering.

Yubikey 5 series now start at US$50 for the NFC model, with a pack of five different types of keys costing US$310.

Government users looking at the Yubikey 5 FIPS series can expect to buy them at US$80 to US$105, with a five-key pack going for US$455.

The Bio series that support the industry FIDO Alliance authentication standard cost US$90 and US$95 respectively.

Yubico said the price increases are "a result of macro economic trends and componement expenses."

Australian Yubico partners include NQBE, Mi-Token, Data#3, Amnesium, Trust Panda and The Glue.