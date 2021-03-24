Pawsey supercomputer set to integrate diamond quantum accelerator

Perth’s Pawsey Supercomputing Centre is set to become one of the first supercomputing centres globally to host a quantum computer onsite.

The ‘diamond quantum accelerator’, developed by Australian startup Quantum Brilliance, is currently being built at the Australian National University’s (ANU) main campus in Canberra.

Pawsey offers supercomputing services for organisations across the country.

Following the installation, Pawsey and Quantum Brilliance will work with other Australian industry members and researchers as part of Pawsey’s Quantum Pioneer Program to develop quantum applications.

“I am delighted to see active industry and researcher engagement with quantum computing,” said Pawsey’s executive director Mark Stickells.

“We are excited to explore the potential of this technology for Australian researchers to further accelerate their scientific workflows using the potential of quantum computing within the advanced infrastructure of a national research supercomputing centre.”

The project has been supported by both ANU and the Australian Government’s Accelerating Commercialisation grant.

ANU vice-chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt said Quantum Brilliance represents the future of quantum computing.

“As Australia’s national university, ANU is committed to creating the technologies and industries of tomorrow, today. This work is vital to ensuring the future prosperity of our nation and the world. Quantum Brilliance and its work to develop an affordable room temperature, lunchbox-sized quantum computer that will become part of everyday life is the perfect example of this.

“The University’s goal to create a billion-dollar company in the next five years will happen by supporting research commercialisation for spin-outs like Quantum Brilliance. Quantum Brilliance is a company in its early days. But while it is early days, backing it now could lead to huge payoffs for all of us.”

Quantum Brilliance is one of only a handful of companies worldwide able to deliver market-ready quantum computing systems for customers to operate on-site, according to a statement from the company.

It uses synthetic diamonds to build quantum accelerators that do not require near absolute zero temperature or complex laser systems to operate like mainframe quantum computers.

“It has been a privilege working towards this goal with the fantastic team at Pawsey. We are only starting to see how quantum accelerators can transform industries in Australia and around the world,” said Quantum Brilliance chief executive Andrew Horsley, PhD.

“Because of our unique diamond-based technology, customers can run our quantum computers themselves and we provide them a full set of tools to explore how quantum can help create new capabilities.”

In an earlier interview, Horsley told CRN that this agreement would be a step toward providing a centre for Australia’s quantum ecosystem as the tech moves toward commercialisation.

Quantum Brilliance was founded in 2019 and now has over 20 staff and international partners in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.