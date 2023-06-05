Pax8 adds Crowdstrike to cloud marketplace

Pax8 adds Crowdstrike to cloud marketplace
Cloud marketplace Pax8 has partnernd with Crowdstrike to give managed service providers access to the cybersecurity vendor's suite of workload, indenty and data protection utilites.

The partnership will allow MSPs to purchase CrowdStrike Falcon, the cyber security vendor's flagship product, through the Pax8 Marketplace.

CrowdStrike Falcon is a cloud-native platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide real-time threat detection, prevention, and response.

Falcon is a single platform that can be used to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. This reduces the complexity of managing multiple security solutions.

It uses artificial intelligence to automate many tasks involved in threat detection and response (XDR).

This frees up MSPs to focus on other tasks, such as providing support to their customers.

“As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex, Pax8 realises the continuous demand of our partners for top-tier security solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into their cloud offerings," John Street, Pax8 chief executive, said.

"By teaming up with CrowdStrike, MSPs will stay ahead of evolving threats, delivering exceptional value to their customers through the market’s leading XDR platform," he added.

This partnership will also help Pax8 compete with other cloud marketplaces, such as ChannelAdvisor and Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

 

crowdstrike msp pax8 security

