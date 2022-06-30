Pax8 adds email signature vendor Exclaimer

Email signature management vendor Exclaimer Group has named Pax8 as its first cloud distribution partner in Australia.

The appointment is part of a global agreement with Pax8, and involves Exclaimer’s four product offerings, Signature Management Cloud, Signature Marketing Cloud, Signature Feedback Power Up, and Signature Appointments Power Up.

"Email signatures enable more brand awareness, standardisation, and scale across the business," Pax8 chief operating officer Ryan Walsh said.

"Through the partnership with Exclaimer, we are enabling partners to leverage innovative cloud marketing tools and add the solutions into their technology stacks. Exclaimer is the global leader in developing email signature solutions, and we are excited to offer their award-winning solutions to partners globally."

Exclaimer Group bills itself as the inventor of email signature software, and remains the market leader to this day.

Signature Management Cloud provides email signature designs that can be branded and include content like banners, social media links and more to be created and deployed to all users across all devices. Signature Marketing Cloud converts email signatures into a measurable digital advertising channel. Signature Feedback Power Up provides tools to capture real-time feedback to help improve customer experience and reduce customer churn. Signature Appointments Power Up allows employees to share availability and automatically accept new meeting requests.

“We’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with Pax8, who realises the potential businesses can unlock through harnessing email signatures,” Exclaimer Group chief executive Marco Costa said.

“Pax8 will offer our four newly developed solutions. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with them and working together to turn every email ending into a new beginning.”

