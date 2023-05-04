Pax8 adds Keeper Security to marketplace

Pax8 adds Keeper Security to marketplace
Darren Guccione, Keeper Security

Cloud marketplace Pax8 said it has added password and secrets management company Keeper Security, adding to its portfolio of cyber security solutions.

The partnership with Pax8 comprises an offering designed exclusively for managed service providers, called KeeperMSP.

KeeperMSP includes a suite of offerings for access, passwords, and secrets management, encrypted messaging, secure remote access, compliance reporting and more.

It uses a zero-trust and zero-knowledge model with encryption and data segregation to protect against cyber attacks. 

Keeper said it's cybersecurity solutions are US National Institute of Standards and Technology FIPS 140-2 validated, and certified to ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

The solution can be implemented within minutes and seamlessly integrates with any technology infrastructure, Keeper Security claimed.

“As cyberattacks grab headlines worldwide, the need for secure cybersecurity solutions grows daily," Keeper Security chief executive and company co-founder Darren Guccione said.

"Yet, these solutions must be as simple as they are secure." 

"Keeper’s products will provide Pax8’s MSP partners with next-generation password, secret, privileged access, and connection management that is easy to deploy and can scale to businesses of any size,” he added.

 

 

