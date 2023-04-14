Pax8 adds Malwarebytes to cloud marketplace

Security vendor Malwarebytes will be available in Pax8’s cloud marketplace for managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients across the APAC region, the distributor announced.

This will enable MSPs access to Malwarebytes' entire endpoint security portfolio.

The security vendor said the portfolio is designed to safeguard MSPs from increasing cyber threats.

“Being able to provide MSPs with Malwarebytes’ all-in-one endpoint security portfolio is an important step not just for providing partners with a solution to a critically important pain point, but also as part of our commitment to the region," Pax8 Asia chief executive Chris Sharp said.

MalwareBytes solutions being offered in the Pax8 marketplace include Endpoint Detection and Response, Endpoint Protection, Incident Response, Mobile Security, Vulnerability and Patch Management, DNS Filtering, Application Block and Managed Detection and Response service.

“Cybersecurity is front of mind for ANZ organisations in the wake of several high-profile breaches, but organisations often don’t know where to start when it comes to deploying cybersecurity software,” Pax8 ANZ vice president of sales James Bergl said.

“Bringing Malwarebytes into our cloud marketplace will take some of that burden off our MSPs and their customers.”

“Malwarebytes is consistently ranked first by independent research labs for its ability to hunt and halt malware, so making this world-leading technology accessible through our platform ensures our MSPs and their customers can shore up their defences with a world-leading offering.”

“We have aggressive plans to continue to invest in our MSP offerings and security portfolio to reach even more partners with our award-winning solutions," Malwarebytes VP of global MSP and channel programs Brian Thomas said.

In January, Malwarebytes added Bluechip Infotech as a distie, targeting managed service providers and value-added resellers who want access to the security vendor's solutions.