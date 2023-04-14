Pax8 adds Malwarebytes to cloud marketplace

By on
Pax8 adds Malwarebytes to cloud marketplace
James Bergl, Pax8

Security vendor Malwarebytes will be available in Pax8’s cloud marketplace for managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients across the APAC region, the distributor announced.

This will enable MSPs access to Malwarebytes' entire endpoint security portfolio.

The security vendor said the portfolio is designed to safeguard MSPs from increasing cyber threats.

“Being able to provide MSPs with Malwarebytes’ all-in-one endpoint security portfolio is an important step not just for providing partners with a solution to a critically important pain point, but also as part of our commitment to the region," Pax8 Asia chief executive Chris Sharp said.

MalwareBytes solutions being offered in the Pax8 marketplace include Endpoint Detection and Response, Endpoint Protection, Incident Response, Mobile Security, Vulnerability and Patch Management, DNS Filtering, Application Block and Managed Detection and Response service.

“Cybersecurity is front of mind for ANZ organisations in the wake of several high-profile breaches, but organisations often don’t know where to start when it comes to deploying cybersecurity software,” Pax8 ANZ vice president of sales James Bergl said.

“Bringing Malwarebytes into our cloud marketplace will take some of that burden off our MSPs and their customers.”

“Malwarebytes is consistently ranked first by independent research labs for its ability to hunt and halt malware, so making this world-leading technology accessible through our platform ensures our MSPs and their customers can shore up their defences with a world-leading offering.”

“We have aggressive plans to continue to invest in our MSP offerings and security portfolio to reach even more partners with our award-winning solutions," Malwarebytes VP of global MSP and channel programs Brian Thomas said.

In January, Malwarebytes added Bluechip Infotech as a distie, targeting managed service providers and value-added resellers who want access to the security vendor's solutions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
brian thomas chris sharp cloud james bergl malwarebytes pax8 pax8 cloud marketplace security sophie merrifield

Partner Content

Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?