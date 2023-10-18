Pax8 adds network security vendor Perimeter 81 to cloud marketplace

Cloud marketplace Pax8 said it is now able to supply solutions from Perimeter 81 to managed service providers (MSPs).

The Perimeter 81 solutions simplify network management and security, through a unified cloud-based service, Pax8 said.

It offers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) which enabled businesses to strengthen their networks and shield their data globally.

On top of private ZTNA access, Perimeter 81 offers Internet access through secure web gateway (SWG), malware protection and a virtual private network alternative.

The company's chief executive and co-founder Amit Bareket said Perimeter 81 was built with service provider in mind.

:Our goal is to empower every MSP to construct a secure network for themselves and their clients," Bareket said.

"We do this by providing an easy-to-use and enterprise-grade network security platform, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service offering for service providers," he added.

Perimeter 81 was acquired by Check Point Software this year, for US$490 million.

The vendor claimed its solution is used by more than 3000 customers worldwide, and it has over 300 partners.